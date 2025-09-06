Previous
a foot ahead by koalagardens
a foot ahead

you can see how that foot can grab and hold onto things
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Jenny ace
So cool to see their feet up close! Great shot!
September 7th, 2025  
Michelle
Wavy wavy back!
September 7th, 2025  
