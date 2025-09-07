Sign up
Photo 3730
a new juvenile
only seen for 2 days, so is likely dispersing
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
new
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Desi
Such a great photo
September 8th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Well hello stranger!
September 8th, 2025
Elisabeth Sæter
Great shot
September 8th, 2025
