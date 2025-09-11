Sign up
Photo 3734
ala naturale
I could remove twigs but that's how it really is
11th September 2025
11th Sep 25
9
4
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6542
photos
246
followers
269
following
Views
21
Comments
9
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
4th September 2025 3:25pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Lesley
ace
Ah, lovely pose
September 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful,,,
September 11th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A lovely image fav.
September 11th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Sweet Valentine in his natural habitat.
September 11th, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
Handsome Valentine!
September 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beautiful eyes
September 11th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Sweet face!
September 11th, 2025
Kate
ace
Your pov makes it seem like you are on another branch across from Valentine
September 11th, 2025
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
September 11th, 2025
