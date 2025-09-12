Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3735
territory marking
quality isn't as high as this is a still from video I took yesterday as Valentine moved through an area marking every tree with the scent gland on his chest
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6543
photos
246
followers
269
following
1023% complete
View this month »
3728
3729
3730
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
Latest from all albums
2523
3730
2524
3731
3732
3733
3734
3735
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha! bless, - or perhaps is he being a little greedy !! fav
September 12th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
I didn't realize they marked every tree in their territory. No wonder he gets cross when the young fella turns up and enters one of his trees.. :)
September 12th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I haven’t seen a koala on the ground before… kinda magical… valentine is soo determined.
September 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close