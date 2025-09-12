Previous
territory marking by koalagardens
territory marking

quality isn't as high as this is a still from video I took yesterday as Valentine moved through an area marking every tree with the scent gland on his chest
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha! bless, - or perhaps is he being a little greedy !! fav
September 12th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
I didn't realize they marked every tree in their territory. No wonder he gets cross when the young fella turns up and enters one of his trees.. :)
September 12th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I haven’t seen a koala on the ground before… kinda magical… valentine is soo determined.
September 12th, 2025  
