territory marking cont by koalagardens
territory marking cont

I thought I'd show a little more of how the boys rub their scent gland on the trees - you can tell how popular a tree this is by the fab koala claw marks
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
So amazing to see this photo & also read your narrative….
Following your koalas is simply ‘Awesomeness `
September 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
September 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture
September 14th, 2025  
