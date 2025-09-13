Sign up
Photo 3736
territory marking cont
I thought I'd show a little more of how the boys rub their scent gland on the trees - you can tell how popular a tree this is by the fab koala claw marks
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
So amazing to see this photo & also read your narrative….
Following your koalas is simply ‘Awesomeness `
September 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
September 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
September 14th, 2025
Following your koalas is simply ‘Awesomeness `