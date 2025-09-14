bulletin board messages

Previous
after marking the tree Valentine came round and sat down to read messages left by other koalas - their world is more complex than we can understand!
Mags ace
How interesting and great shot!
September 15th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
That's all quite fascinating..
September 15th, 2025  
Shirley ace
So interesting
September 15th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Getting his daily news. So cool!
September 15th, 2025  
