Photo 3737
bulletin board messages
after marking the tree Valentine came round and sat down to read messages left by other koalas - their world is more complex than we can understand!
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
4
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6545
photos
245
followers
268
following
3737
Mags
ace
How interesting and great shot!
September 15th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
That's all quite fascinating..
September 15th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So interesting
September 15th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Getting his daily news. So cool!
September 15th, 2025
