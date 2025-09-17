Sign up
Photo 3740
meet Eden
I still don't know if joey is male or female but my Patrons have settled on Eden as a name.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
eden
marsupial
wildandfree
vaidas
ace
Nice
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful Eden… wonderful to see this beautiful little face.
September 18th, 2025
Corinne
ace
Cute ! And welcome to the world Eden !
September 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute and a lovely name ! fav
September 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
The cutest little fluffy face.
September 18th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So sweet
September 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Aww so sweet!
September 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful face.
September 18th, 2025
ByBri
Cute shot..
September 18th, 2025
