Photo 3743
making eye contact
one has to wonder what a young wild animal thinks when making the first true eye contact with me
20th September 2025
20th Sep 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
eden
marsupial
wildandfree
LManning (Laura)
ace
Unbearably cute.
September 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So cute , fav
September 22nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Cuteness overload! Fab!
September 22nd, 2025
