making eye contact by koalagardens
making eye contact

one has to wonder what a young wild animal thinks when making the first true eye contact with me
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

LManning (Laura) ace
Unbearably cute.
September 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So cute , fav
September 22nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Cuteness overload! Fab!
September 22nd, 2025  
