a new young girl by koalagardens
Photo 3749

a new young girl

just hanging about - I hope she stays and doesn't continue dispersing
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Any fresh blood is good - I hope she will stay !
September 29th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
She looks really comfortable
September 29th, 2025  
