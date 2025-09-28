Previous
look ma no hands! by koalagardens
Photo 3751

look ma no hands!

Eden is getting more and more confident every day
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1027% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
How fabulous, Enya sure seems to be hanging on! Eden looks real laid back :-)
October 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! adventurous little rascal !! fav
October 1st, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lol🙀
October 1st, 2025  
