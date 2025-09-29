Previous
from another angle by koalagardens
Photo 3752

from another angle

The casual way Eden is just laying back, belly to the sky not holding on cracks me up. They are at least 15-18 m up a large tree.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1027% complete

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You take the most amazing captures of your koalas…
The angles…the distance … oh boy it’s tricky… yet always your photo are spot on! Love this to pieces…
October 2nd, 2025  
Rob Z ace
So confident for one so young. Truly the confidence of youth... :)
October 2nd, 2025  
