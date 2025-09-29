Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3752
from another angle
The casual way Eden is just laying back, belly to the sky not holding on cracks me up. They are at least 15-18 m up a large tree.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6570
photos
245
followers
268
following
1027% complete
View this month »
3745
3746
3747
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
Latest from all albums
3748
3749
2531
2532
3750
3751
2533
3752
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th September 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
You take the most amazing captures of your koalas…
The angles…the distance … oh boy it’s tricky… yet always your photo are spot on! Love this to pieces…
October 2nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
So confident for one so young. Truly the confidence of youth... :)
October 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
The angles…the distance … oh boy it’s tricky… yet always your photo are spot on! Love this to pieces…