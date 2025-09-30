Previous
just popping in to say hi by koalagardens
Midnight - release here in July, popped back for a few days in August, then back through on the last day of September. He has grown a lot!
30th September 2025 30th Sep 25

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
