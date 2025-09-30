Sign up
Photo 3753
just popping in to say hi
Midnight - release here in July, popped back for a few days in August, then back through on the last day of September. He has grown a lot!
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
midnight
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
