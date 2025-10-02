Sign up
Photo 3755
Eden is a constant joy
Joey and joy are very close in spelling and watching this one growing is pure joy
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd October 2025 4:34pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Linda Godwin
Sweet little face!
October 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely Bright eyes & soo beautifully happy
October 5th, 2025
