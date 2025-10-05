Sign up
Photo 3758
Photo 3758
too hot to give a hoot
says it all really
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
5
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-159
Mags
ace
Poor thing! I hope the tree cools you off some.
October 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Sooo comfy and chilled out… Such a beauty…
October 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh ! those hazy , lazy , days of summer!! - so chilled out ! fav
October 10th, 2025
Shirley
ace
So cute fav
October 10th, 2025
Joanne Diochon
ace
It's funny how different she looks in this pose, compared to the one from the other day. There, she was a beach ball, here she looks long and flat.
October 10th, 2025
