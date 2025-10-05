Previous
too hot to give a hoot by koalagardens
too hot to give a hoot

says it all really
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Mags
Poor thing! I hope the tree cools you off some.
October 10th, 2025  
Beverley
Sooo comfy and chilled out… Such a beauty…
October 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh ! those hazy , lazy , days of summer!! - so chilled out ! fav
October 10th, 2025  
Shirley
So cute fav
October 10th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon
It's funny how different she looks in this pose, compared to the one from the other day. There, she was a beach ball, here she looks long and flat.
October 10th, 2025  
