Photo 3765
confidence
Eden has really developed confidence fast
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
eden
marsupial
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
Ooh this makes me smile such a cock-sure look in an innocent sort of way ! fav
October 16th, 2025
Shirley
So sweet
October 16th, 2025
Beverley
Clever Eden….
October 16th, 2025
Michelle
So cute
October 16th, 2025
Carolinesdreams
So cute. That face!
October 16th, 2025
