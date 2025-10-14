Sign up
Photo 3767
one eye on Eden
Enya sitting back and relaxing like a mother - always with one eye on the little one ...
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
1
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6590
photos
245
followers
269
following
1032% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
11th October 2025 5:25pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
marsupial
,
enya
,
wildandfree
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
She's such a good mom!
October 18th, 2025
