learning the haughty look now by koalagardens
Eden learns new things every day
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Issi Bannerman ace
Haughty indeed!
October 19th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Fantastic photo.
October 19th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Awesomeness
October 19th, 2025  
