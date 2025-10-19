Previous
meet Ruby by koalagardens
Photo 3772

meet Ruby

she finally got named and she's quite the looker
19th October 2025 19th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1033% complete

Sylvia ace
So adorable, got to love them.
October 20th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
She looks very perky at the moment.
October 20th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Adorable - hello Ruby ! fav
October 20th, 2025  
