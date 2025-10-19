Sign up
Photo 3772
meet Ruby
she finally got named and she's quite the looker
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6600
photos
246
followers
269
following
1033% complete
3765
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
2542
3767
2543
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th October 2025 4:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Sylvia
ace
So adorable, got to love them.
October 20th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
She looks very perky at the moment.
October 20th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Adorable - hello Ruby ! fav
October 20th, 2025
