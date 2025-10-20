Sign up
Previous
Photo 3773
still bugging me
ahhhh spring does mean insects abound
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
5
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6603
photos
246
followers
269
following
3766
3767
3768
3769
3770
3771
3772
3773
2544
3768
3769
3770
3771
2545
3772
3773
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th October 2025 9:25am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Desi
Oh this is so cute! Look Ma, no hands. How on earth is he staying up there just holding on with his feet
October 21st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Those insects must be so annoying. This photo says it all.
October 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh poor thing.
October 21st, 2025
Shirley
ace
Oh dear so uncomfortable
October 21st, 2025
Marj
ace
Yikes, that is not fun
October 21st, 2025
