still bugging me by koalagardens
Photo 3773

still bugging me

ahhhh spring does mean insects abound
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Desi
Oh this is so cute! Look Ma, no hands. How on earth is he staying up there just holding on with his feet
October 21st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Those insects must be so annoying. This photo says it all.
October 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh poor thing.
October 21st, 2025  
Shirley ace
Oh dear so uncomfortable
October 21st, 2025  
Marj ace
Yikes, that is not fun
October 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
