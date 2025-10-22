Sign up
Photo 3775
tree hugging
keeping cool as the weather warms up
22nd October 2025
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
22nd October 2025 8:42am
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
woody
marsupial
wildandfree
Michelle
Cute capture
October 23rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw ! so cute !
October 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and dappled light.
October 23rd, 2025
