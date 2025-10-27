Previous
Woody blending in by koalagardens
Photo 3780

Woody blending in

and while he sees me he wasn't going to acknowledge me (how selfish of me to think he should lol)
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Michelle
I'm so sleepy I can't even look at you!
October 28th, 2025  
carol white ace
He looks very sleepy. Fav 😊
October 28th, 2025  
Marj ace
Cute !
October 28th, 2025  
haskar ace
I think he's dreaming about something!
October 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Precious
October 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Sweet
October 28th, 2025  
