Photo 3780
Woody blending in
and while he sees me he wasn't going to acknowledge me (how selfish of me to think he should lol)
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
6
5
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Taken
26th October 2025 9:28am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
woody
marsupial
wildandfree
Michelle
I'm so sleepy I can't even look at you!
October 28th, 2025
carol white
ace
He looks very sleepy. Fav 😊
October 28th, 2025
Marj
ace
Cute !
October 28th, 2025
haskar
ace
I think he's dreaming about something!
October 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Precious
October 28th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Sweet
October 28th, 2025
