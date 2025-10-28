Previous
a foot ahead by koalagardens
a foot ahead

I do love koala feet
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana ace
Fabulous close up and textures, quite amazing feet!
October 29th, 2025  
Annie D ace
I love their feet too :)
October 29th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Such long claws , cute image
October 29th, 2025  
