Previous
Photo 3781
a foot ahead
I do love koala feet
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6616
photos
245
followers
267
following
Views
12
3
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
26th October 2025 9:29am
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
foot
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
Fabulous close up and textures, quite amazing feet!
October 29th, 2025
Annie D
I love their feet too :)
October 29th, 2025
Shirley
Such long claws , cute image
October 29th, 2025
