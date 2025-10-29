Sign up
Photo 3782
learning koala
little Eden is apart from mum as often as possible now, but will still be with her for most of this year as she does run back to mum if unsure of anything
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6620
photos
246
followers
267
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
carol white
ace
A sweet capture
October 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet little one.
October 31st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So cute
October 31st, 2025
haskar
ace
She is so wonderfully nestled in the branch, I don't think she feels very confident yet.
October 31st, 2025
