Photo 3792
ahhh a moment alone
Enya is taking more and more time away from Eden lately
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
9
9
Comments
4
4
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
8th November 2025 2:26pm
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
marsupial
enya
wildandfree
Linda Godwin
Beautiful light showing off her ears and fur around them
November 10th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Sweet
November 10th, 2025
Valerie Chesney
ace
Growing more & more independent! I love her ears!
November 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
Enya has deserved a rest. she has been a lovely caring Mum and probably getting ready now for the next offspring.
November 10th, 2025
