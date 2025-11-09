Previous
foot fetish strikes again by koalagardens
foot fetish strikes again

it's always the fused toes that get me in, then that thumb with no claw
9th November 2025

KoalaGardens

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Margaret Brown
Amazing interesting detailed photo
November 10th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely to see different parts of the Koalas
November 10th, 2025  
Mags
Oh how sweet!
November 10th, 2025  
Zilli~
Humm, why no claw on the thump! Will as AI!
November 10th, 2025  
