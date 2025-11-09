Sign up
Photo 3793
foot fetish strikes again
it's always the fused toes that get me in, then that thumb with no claw
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
22
4
1
365
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
9th November 2025 8:41am
Tags
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
foot
koala
joey
woody
marsupial
wildandfree
Margaret Brown
ace
Amazing interesting detailed photo
November 10th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely to see different parts of the Koalas
November 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh how sweet!
November 10th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Humm, why no claw on the thump! Will as AI!
November 10th, 2025
