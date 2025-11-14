Sign up
Previous
Photo 3798
the innocence of animals
especially baby ones
14th November 2025
14th Nov 25
7
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6643
photos
243
followers
265
following
1040% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th November 2025 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Shutterbug
ace
So true. I’d just love to hug it….I wouldn’t. I want it to be successfully wild.
November 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@shutterbug49
she's totally wild and while tiny would take your face off if you tried it lolol
November 16th, 2025
Babs
ace
Aw she is so sweet and looks far too young to be off on her own, but no doubt independent now
November 16th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@onewing
yeah she's a good 2.5 kg so is big enough but she really is quite tiny when you find her just alone. still she seems to be doing brilliantly
November 16th, 2025
Marj
ace
Cute !
November 16th, 2025
Diana
ace
She is so adorable, lovely pose you caught her in.
November 16th, 2025
Janice
ace
Lovely cute sleepy facial expression.
November 16th, 2025
