the innocence of animals by koalagardens
Photo 3798

the innocence of animals

especially baby ones
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Shutterbug ace
So true. I’d just love to hug it….I wouldn’t. I want it to be successfully wild.
November 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@shutterbug49 she's totally wild and while tiny would take your face off if you tried it lolol
November 16th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw she is so sweet and looks far too young to be off on her own, but no doubt independent now
November 16th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@onewing yeah she's a good 2.5 kg so is big enough but she really is quite tiny when you find her just alone. still she seems to be doing brilliantly
November 16th, 2025  
Marj ace
Cute !
November 16th, 2025  
Diana ace
She is so adorable, lovely pose you caught her in.
November 16th, 2025  
Janice ace
Lovely cute sleepy facial expression.
November 16th, 2025  
