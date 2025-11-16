Sign up
Photo 3800
perfectly perched
how they make these trees look comfortable never ceases to amaze me
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
*lynn
ace
so sweet
November 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
she looks so chilled up there, beautiful shot of her.
November 17th, 2025
