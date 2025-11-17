Sign up
Photo 3801
either I can't fall out
or I'll rip my arm off if I do - this is the koala way says Ruby
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
4
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6647
photos
243
followers
265
following
1041% complete
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th November 2025 3:01pm
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Ruby is sooo cute, a gorgeous capture
November 17th, 2025
Michelle
Gosh that looks a bit wedged in!
November 17th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
She looks well in control!
November 17th, 2025
carol white
ace
A nicely demonstrated pose. Fav 😊
November 17th, 2025
