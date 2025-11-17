Previous
either I can't fall out by koalagardens
either I can't fall out

or I'll rip my arm off if I do - this is the koala way says Ruby
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beverley ace
Ruby is sooo cute, a gorgeous capture
November 17th, 2025  
Michelle
Gosh that looks a bit wedged in!
November 17th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
She looks well in control!
November 17th, 2025  
carol white ace
A nicely demonstrated pose. Fav 😊
November 17th, 2025  
