Previous
Photo 3803
wedgie
making use of the tree to stay in place lol
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
15th November 2025 3:22pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Precious capture!
November 20th, 2025
