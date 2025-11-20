Sign up
Photo 3804
Ruby is home ...
... I think she's going to stay - how relaxed does she look?
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
2
4
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th November 2025 8:07am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
*lynn
awww, so sweet ~ made me smile
November 21st, 2025
Brian
Makes me 😊. Looks so relaxed
November 21st, 2025
