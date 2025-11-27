Sign up
Previous
Photo 3811
growing well on her own
Eden continues to do really well without mum - they grow up so fast
27th November 2025
27th Nov 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
Hello, Eden! Cutie pie!
November 29th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully content… super capture
November 29th, 2025
