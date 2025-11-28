Sign up
Photo 3812
Momo is back
he tends to only come around a couple of times most months
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Beverley
ace
Love his fluffy ears… soo cute
December 1st, 2025
carol white
ace
A cute close up capture
December 1st, 2025
