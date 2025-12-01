Previous
ear language by koalagardens
ear language

Can you see how uncomfortable Momo is by his ear posture? Check out that scent gland he's developed tho - deep!
Valentine is literally about 2 feet away from him, on the side of that ear that is twisted back a bit - not happy!
