Previous
Photo 3815
ear language
Can you see how uncomfortable Momo is by his ear posture? Check out that scent gland he's developed tho - deep!
Valentine is literally about 2 feet away from him, on the side of that ear that is twisted back a bit - not happy!
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
0
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6677
photos
244
followers
268
following
1045% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st December 2025 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
