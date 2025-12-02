Sign up
Photo 3816
once Valentine was gone
you can see how much relaxed Momo is now (see prev day photo)
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6679
photos
244
followers
268
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
momo
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Sue Cooper
ace
Interesting comparison. Fav.
December 4th, 2025
