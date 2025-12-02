Previous
once Valentine was gone by koalagardens
once Valentine was gone

you can see how much relaxed Momo is now (see prev day photo)
2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Sue Cooper
Interesting comparison. Fav.
December 4th, 2025  
