beat the heat by koalagardens
Photo 3820

beat the heat

summer is really getting ready to hit here but Eden has the right idea
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
carol white ace
A lovely capture
December 9th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Looking very much at home
December 9th, 2025  
