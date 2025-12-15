Sign up
Photo 3829
on high
and hugging away
15th December 2025
15th Dec 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th December 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
honeydew
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Islandgirl
ace
Cute, is that his tongue hanging out? lol
December 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Trying to stay cool. Cute shot!
December 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
The strangest ways to relax.
December 18th, 2025
