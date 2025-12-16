Sign up
Photo 3830
great nose pattern
kind of looks like a heart, which is how he ended up with the name Valentine
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6707
photos
246
followers
267
following
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3828
3829
3830
3825
3826
2591
3827
3828
2592
3829
3830
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
13th December 2025 12:51pm
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christina
ace
Very cool nose pattern
December 19th, 2025
Marj
ace
Lovely close up view
December 19th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great light and a beautiful image.
December 19th, 2025
