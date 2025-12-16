Previous
great nose pattern by koalagardens
great nose pattern

kind of looks like a heart, which is how he ended up with the name Valentine
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Christina ace
Very cool nose pattern
December 19th, 2025  
Marj ace
Lovely close up view
December 19th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Great light and a beautiful image.
December 19th, 2025  
