Previous
Photo 3835
morning shade
Woody found a good spot
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
3
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6714
photos
247
followers
267
following
1050% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Camera: Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
Taken: 15th December 2025 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags:
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Mags
ace
A very good spot!
December 22nd, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice spot for sure
December 22nd, 2025
carol white
ace
Well spotted, a super capture
December 22nd, 2025
