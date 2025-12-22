Sign up
Previous
Photo 3836
in the bush
Woody in his element
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6719
photos
247
followers
272
following
3829
3830
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
2596
3832
2597
3833
3834
2598
3835
3836
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
17th December 2025 7:30am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Marj
ace
Looks like a perfect spot for Woody
December 24th, 2025
