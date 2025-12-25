Sign up
Photo 3839
belting out a tune
hark the herald koalas sing!
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st December 2025 7:07am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
joey
valentine
marsupial
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
Ha ha !! obviously bellowing out the carol !! fav
December 25th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
LOL! I wonder what a singing koala would sound like.
December 25th, 2025
