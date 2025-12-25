Previous
belting out a tune by koalagardens
belting out a tune

hark the herald koalas sing!
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ha !! obviously bellowing out the carol !! fav
December 25th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
LOL! I wonder what a singing koala would sound like.
December 25th, 2025  
