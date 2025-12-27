Sign up
Previous
Photo 3841
koala spotting
my daily activity to collect data and observations about their response to habitat restoration. this young girl is such a vision of hope.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6729
photos
251
followers
280
following
1052% complete
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3839
3840
3841
3837
3838
3839
2601
2602
3840
3841
2603
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
25th December 2025 6:33am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
KWind
ace
Sweet capture!
December 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty !
December 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
December 28th, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
You have a great job and a great talent for a good photograph!
December 28th, 2025
