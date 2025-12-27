Previous
koala spotting by koalagardens
koala spotting

my daily activity to collect data and observations about their response to habitat restoration. this young girl is such a vision of hope.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
KWind ace
Sweet capture!
December 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty !
December 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
December 28th, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
You have a great job and a great talent for a good photograph!
December 28th, 2025  
