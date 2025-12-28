Sign up
Photo 3842
bright eyes
and a great nose pattern for id
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Christina
ace
A lovely detailed shot
December 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful close up.
December 29th, 2025
