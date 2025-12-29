Previous
round is best by koalagardens
Photo 3843

round is best

even tho koalas carry basically zero body fat they should always look very rotund like this
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Diana ace
I love these big furry balls ;-)
December 30th, 2025  
Annie D ace
I will claim I am just rotund too hahahahaha
December 30th, 2025  
