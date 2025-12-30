Sign up
Previous
Photo 3844
don't ask her why she needs to be so free
Ruby - and I always think of Ruby Tuesday - she'll just tell you it's the only way to be.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaTJVTr0bOQ
30th December 2025
30th Dec 25
6
6
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th December 2025 2:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
songtitle-123
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so sweet.
December 31st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Hi there
December 31st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a perky little soul ! fav
December 31st, 2025
Marj
ace
Adorable
December 31st, 2025
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, Ruby!
December 31st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot!
December 31st, 2025
