Previous
Photo 3846
Woody's domain
For the most part Woody and Valentine stay in their own home ranges. I often wonder if Valentine realises that Woody has most of the girls in his area ...
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
3
3
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6740
photos
251
followers
279
following
1053% complete
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
30th December 2025 6:43am
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
woody
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
gloria jones
ace
Nice close up :)
January 1st, 2026
carol white
ace
A super close up capture. Fav 😊
January 1st, 2026
Michelle
Lovely capture
January 1st, 2026
