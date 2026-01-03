Sign up
Photo 3848
Eden spotting
she's the hardest to find as she is only a few kg
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
eden
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Desi
Oh what a cutie she is
January 3rd, 2026
