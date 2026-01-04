Sign up
Photo 3849
anyone good at untangling?
Valentine at his best
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
1st January 2026 8:29am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
valentine
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot, he seems to be smiling!
January 5th, 2026
