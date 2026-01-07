Previous
surprise! by koalagardens
Photo 3852

surprise!

one of my followers in Germany did this painting, printed and framed it and posted it to me! it's 50x50 cm
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
1055% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jane T ace
Wonderful gift!
January 7th, 2026  
JackieR ace
what a thoughtful gift
January 7th, 2026  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely painting and gift !
January 7th, 2026  
Sue Cooper ace
How lovely. It's gorgeous.
January 7th, 2026  
Michelle
Such a beautiful gift
January 7th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
What a special gift.
January 7th, 2026  
Zilli~ ace
Nicely done
January 7th, 2026  
Anne ace
Fabulous gift, a talented friend
January 7th, 2026  
Chris Cook ace
Wow! What an incredible gift! That is so cool. You must have been thrilled.
January 7th, 2026  
Beverley ace
A very beautiful gift…lovely surprise
January 7th, 2026  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a special gift!
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact