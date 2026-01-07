Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3852
surprise!
one of my followers in Germany did this painting, printed and framed it and posted it to me! it's 50x50 cm
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
11
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
6752
photos
254
followers
281
following
1055% complete
View this month »
3845
3846
3847
3848
3849
3850
3851
3852
Latest from all albums
3848
3849
2613
3850
2614
3851
2615
3852
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
11
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
painting
,
koala
Jane T
ace
Wonderful gift!
January 7th, 2026
JackieR
ace
what a thoughtful gift
January 7th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely painting and gift !
January 7th, 2026
Sue Cooper
ace
How lovely. It's gorgeous.
January 7th, 2026
Michelle
Such a beautiful gift
January 7th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
What a special gift.
January 7th, 2026
Zilli~
ace
Nicely done
January 7th, 2026
Anne
ace
Fabulous gift, a talented friend
January 7th, 2026
Chris Cook
ace
Wow! What an incredible gift! That is so cool. You must have been thrilled.
January 7th, 2026
Beverley
ace
A very beautiful gift…lovely surprise
January 7th, 2026
Elyse Klemchuk
What a special gift!
January 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close