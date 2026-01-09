Previous
she will never say where she came from by koalagardens
Photo 3854

she will never say where she came from

but I'm so glad she rocked up here a few months back - Ruby
9th January 2026 9th Jan 26

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
*lynn
adorable face and soft-looking fluffy ears!
January 9th, 2026  
Diana
Such a gorgeous girl with those beautiful, fluffy ears.
January 9th, 2026  
gloria jones
Cute!
January 9th, 2026  
Annie D
what a cutie
January 9th, 2026  
Wylie
She’s so cute and cuddly (not!)
January 9th, 2026  
