Photo 3855
stretch ..... !
she is not jumping but literally stretched across, grabbed that branch and pulled herself across while I filmed in disbelief!
10th January 2026
10th Jan 26
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2025 I live in the koalas backyard. 🐨 A am one of the luckiest people alive. STILL Koala numbers decline rapidly and...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
ruby
,
marsupial
,
wildandfree
,
ndao41
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
January 9th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Cirque du Koala! Terrific shot.
January 9th, 2026
